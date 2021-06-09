Unifty Market Capitalization Hits $27.59 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.37 or 0.00070899 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,525 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

