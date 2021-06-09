Unilever (LON:ULVR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,306.50 ($56.26). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,277 ($55.88), with a volume of 2,470,058 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,195.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

