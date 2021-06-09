Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.68

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.68 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.51), with a volume of 322,121 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £39.04 million and a P/E ratio of -17.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.68.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.