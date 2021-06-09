Unisocks (SOCKS) Market Capitalization Tops $14.61 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $14.61 million and $3,265.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $46,536.94 or 1.29245781 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

