United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Down to $40.62

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.62, but opened at $36.92. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 15,082 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

