United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $973.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

United States Cellular stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

