United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Trading 0% Higher

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34. 23,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 17,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

