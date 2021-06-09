UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $132,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 43,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 237.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 200,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,032 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $3,721,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.17. 46,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $379.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.