Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,735 shares of company stock worth $88,858,458 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

U stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

