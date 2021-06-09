uPlexa (UPX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,541.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $717,016.33 and approximately $5,541.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

