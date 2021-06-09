USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $209.93 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and $209.93 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

