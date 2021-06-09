USDX Market Cap Hits $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008623 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 355.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000254 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.