Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE UTZ opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

