v.systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $52.30 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,219,424,884 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,816,420 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

