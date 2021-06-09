Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Hits $105.34 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $105.34 million and $6.20 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 117,698,828 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

