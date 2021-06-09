Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.42.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:MTN opened at $326.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.06. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,165.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

