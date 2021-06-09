VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Trading Down 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $190.89 and last traded at $193.55. Approximately 15,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 13,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.96.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.