Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.65. 21,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,521. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.24 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

