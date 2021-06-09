Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,796,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,549,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

