Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 123,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,643. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.