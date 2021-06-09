Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,459. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $228.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.32.

