Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Oikos Holdings LLC

Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 82.8% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $388.58. 231,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $389.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

