Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,701,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $220.17. 53,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $220.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.