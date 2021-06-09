Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $220.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

