Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,532,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

