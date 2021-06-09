Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $140.67. The stock had a trading volume of 89,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,564. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

