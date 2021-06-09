Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VTWRF. Citigroup began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $$32.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

