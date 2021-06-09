Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.33

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 6750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61.
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
