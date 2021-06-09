Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 77.4% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

