Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Square were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $312,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 40.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 27.5% during the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.11. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 301.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,445,314 shares of company stock valued at $337,843,402 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

