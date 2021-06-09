Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.82 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total transaction of $14,386,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,721 shares of company stock valued at $89,247,372. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

