Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 5,000 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $391.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.58.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

