Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 30,000 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,878,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $300.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.27. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,492 shares of company stock worth $23,392,527. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

