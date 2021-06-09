Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 35,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 153.0% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 99.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

