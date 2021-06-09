Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $904.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after buying an additional 662,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

