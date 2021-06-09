Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $292.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.54. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.75 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,838 shares of company stock worth $2,334,455 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.