Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce $24.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $24.01 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $103.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

VERO opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $32,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

