Venus Market Capitalization Tops $277.46 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $277.46 million and approximately $74.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $27.37 or 0.00074085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,863.27 or 0.99770114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,136,243 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.