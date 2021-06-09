Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.64 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-1.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

VRA traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,794. The company has a market capitalization of $416.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,415 shares of company stock worth $8,849,552 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

