Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 25,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,794. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRA. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.