Verge One Day Volume Reaches $74.99 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 17% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $512.57 million and approximately $74.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.27 or 0.00463551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,459,025,744 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.