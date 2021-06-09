Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,080,599 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Verint Systems worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

