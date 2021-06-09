Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.8-$877.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $862.20 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.230-2.230 EPS.

VRNT stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 857,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,256. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -202.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.56.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $173,648.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

