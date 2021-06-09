Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.56.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $477,488.28. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

