Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,298 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Verra Mobility worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.66 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

