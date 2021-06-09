ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7,129.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671,687 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises approximately 2.5% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.44% of ViacomCBS worth $122,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. 248,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,198,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

