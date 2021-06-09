Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,725.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,109 shares of company stock worth $2,600,463. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.75. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

