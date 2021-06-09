Victor George Dodig Sells 25,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24.

TSE:CM traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,760. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$89.42 and a 1 year high of C$146.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

