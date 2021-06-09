Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.41

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

