Vid Trading 35.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Vid has a market cap of $1.07 million and $8,423.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vid has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vid Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

